A TRUST in York has joined forces with a number of organisations to participate in a series of new online workshops to support those living with disabilities.

The Wilberforce Trust from York, which supports people with visual and hearing impairments, along with other groups from Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire will be amongst the first to join four artists on a new series of virtual workshops.

The initiative, called 'Ingenious Workshops – Laughter and Movement’ is the brainchild of Nottingham-based theatre and comedy production company Ingenious Fools, who have been awarded nearly £15,000 by Arts Council England for the project.

The workshops, which start this month, will aim to build movement, independence, boost confidence and self-esteem, promote mental and physical well-being and address loneliness and isolation for disabled people and staff.

Ingenious Fools director, Susanna Clark, said: "As well as spreading some much-needed joy amongst people who have faced extraordinary challenges during the pandemic, our aim is to encourage confidence and independence to help them approach the 'new normal' on an equal footing."

The artists involved with the workshops include Angela de Castro, who is originally from Brazil, the artistic director of The Why Not Institute and a leading practitioner in clowning.

One of her workshops will include ‘laughter yoga’, incorporating clowning and movement designed to lift the spirits and increase physical activity.

Physical theatre performer Jane Sutcliffe will lead two workshops in 'Creative Movement for Wellbeing', Vicky Hancock will focus puppetry skills using everyday objects and choreographer and teacher Lucy Glassbrook will explore storytelling through movement.

"Rather than looking at virtual performance and engagement as a short-term answer to fill the gap during the pandemic, our aim is to build skills that will be invaluable to both artists and audiences moving forwards, particularly those with disabilities," Susanna added.

For more information visit: www.ingeniousfools.co.uk