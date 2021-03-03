A HOUSEBUILDER that has operated within the Yorkshire region for decades has pledged its support to primary schools across the region, to encourage less screen time when students return to the classroom.
Miller Homes has donated money to Thorpe Willoughby Primary School, close to its Sherwood Croft development, to mark World Book Day on Thursday. The money is to help support a return to more traditional ways of learning rather than the necessary digital learning which has formed much of pupils' education for the best part of a year.
“Books are such an important part of the learning process and we recognise that some children may not have had access to books whilst they have been home schooling,” said Sarah Whinfrey, regional sales manager, Miller Homes Yorkshire.
“We felt it was particularly important to support local schools, as they plan for a full return, and to offer the donation specifically to purchase books so that children can enjoy all elements of school life.”
Miller Homes currently has seven development across the region.
Visits to its Sherwood Croft development in Thorpe Willoughby are currently by appointment only.
