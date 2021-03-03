AN CAR parts supplier is driving forward with a new acquisition in York.
Alliance Automotive has taken on a ten-year lease at Raylor Business Centre in James Street.
The 8,600 sq ft industrial Unit 6 is the group’s latest acquisition to its 200-strong property portfolio.
The centre includes more than 100 office and industrial units, spanning an eight- acre site close to York city centre.
Simon Benson, of the Raylor Centre, said: “We are very pleased to welcome the CTS car parts brand into the Raylor Centre to complement the strong business presence already established on the estate. It is very good to see strong market activity for industrial space in York at the start of 2021 after a challenging 2020.”
Scott Morrison, director at Lambert Smith Hampton, which handled the deal for H B Raylor & Company Ltd, said: “The letting of this unit demonstrates the strong pent-up demand in York for well-specified industrial trade counter space. We had strong interest in the property from day one and we are delighted to secure such an established occupier to the Raylor Business Centre and keeping the clients vacancy void to a minimum.”