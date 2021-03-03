A SPEARHEAD discovered by a metal detectorist has been carbon dated by York Archaeological Trust - and found to be more than 3,000 years old.
The bronze age weapon was discovered on the Channel Island of Jersey, and handed in to the local museum.
The object, thought to be unique to the Channel Islands, was made between 1207 BC and 1004 BC, according to carbon dating analysis of remains of its wooden shaft.
The spearhead was discovered by Jay Cornick, who took it to Jersey Heritage to be recorded. It was then sent to York Archaeological Trust, which also established that the wooden part of the spear was field maple.
Olga Finch, Jersey Heritage's curator of archaeology: "It also doesn’t fit with what we already know about this period of time, so we’re wondering if it was deposited as part of a ritual or an offering." It is now on display in Jersey.