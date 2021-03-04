A COUPLE, who were married in York 50 years ago, celebrate their Golden Wedding anniversary today.

Nick Banks and Jenny Banks (nee Gray) were married at York Registry Office on March 4 1971.

At that time it was on the first floor above what is now the York Tourist Information Office in Museum Street in the city.

Looking back on the day, Nick said: "As there were so many guests attending the room was not big enough and they had to stand all the way down the stairs into the street."

The wedding photos were taken by Michael Frost Photography of the Shambles.

"These were mainly in the Museum Gardens. There were snow flurries on the day and it was cold," Nick added.

The reception was at the Board pub and Pete Madden's, later to be known as Plunkets, in High Petergate.

The honeymoon, lasted for one night only because of the couple's work commitments. Jenny owned her own ladies hair salon and Nick owned Sound Effect Records in the city.

"I remember putting a sign on the shop door of 'Sound Effect that read - closed, gone to get married, back later," Nick went on to say.