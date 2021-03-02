POLICE area appealing for the public’s help to locate a man that has gone missing from Deighton.
Gerrard Burrell-Hodgson, 53, has not been seen since 10am yesterday (March 1) at his home in Deighton Lane, Deighton.
Gerrard is 6ft 1 in height with a stubble beard and short dark hair. He is believed to be driving a grey Land Rover and could be in the Northallerton/Thirsk area.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said officers are "extremely concerned for Gerrard’s welfare."
If you have any information which could help locate him, call 101 or 999 for an immediate sighting.
Reference number: NYP – 02032021-0040