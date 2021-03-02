BRITISH and RAF indoor rowing champion Corporal Victoria (Toria) Needham had reason to celebrate after finishing sixth in her class in the World Indoor Rowing Championships for Team GB.

Toria, 31, whose parents Melanie and Richard live in Clifton Moor, York, received an email to tell her that she had qualified for the finals in the Masters Lightweight 30-39 Women’s 2000m.

But she didn’t have much time to prepare, and was given just a fortnight’s notice of the big day.

“Eight people took part in the final, and I don’t think that many take part in such an event as indoor rowing – it’s a bit niche isn’t it?” said Toria, a former Canon Lee School pupil.

“The reason I qualified for the World Championships was because I did the British Championships in December and I won that, so my time was registered.

“I come from a running background and competed for Yorkshire in my younger days. Then to take part in two rowing events and end up in the World finals, it was quite a pleasant surprise.

“I ran cross-country at school and represented Yorkshire in the event, and in the English Schools Championship. I wasn’t as good on the track.

“But I’ve recently had a spell of injuries and got back into it in November after representing the RAF a couple of times in the 1,500m and the 5k,” added the PTI (Physical Training Instructor).”

She signed up for 12 years with the RAF and, seven years in, her ambitions are a longer spell in the armed forces.

She said: “I’m hoping to get promotion which would give me a chance to serve more years and I’d like to stay in the RAF for 20 or 22 years.

“As a PTI, I can go down different channels and specialise. I am hoping to work as an ERI, (exercise remedial instructor) rehabilitating injured personnel.”

On leaving school, Toria studied for a sports degree at Sheffield Hallam University, then joined the RAF at 24, and is now based at RAF Shawbury in Shropshire. She lives in a small village called Wem nearby.

Toria’s younger brother Jake will join her in the RAF soon and is currently undergoing training as an avionics technician at RAF Cosford.