AN entrepreneurial farmer focused on growing distinctly British crops has added to her stable of produce.

Annabel Makin-Jones who lives near Knaresborough is offering locally-grown daffodils from her farm as well as from other British growers who share her ethos.

Currently, 90 per cent of flowers sold through UK florists, supermarkets and wholesalers are imported but Annabel hopes to redress this

“Britain’s climate lends itself naturally to growing flowers with high-quality soil and fewer pests and less disease. I’m excited to add a sustainable flower crop to our growing range of products.”

Seasonal British produce is at the heart of Annabel’s ethos; her berries are the best-selling product at upmarket retailers like Ocado and Booths.

In January, Annabel started growing Yorkshire Forced Rhubarb, alongside her range of chutney and jam, made from ungraded berries from her strawberry farm, and her drinks brand Tame & Wild. In summer the farm will produce honey from hives on the farm which pollinate the berries.

Annabel took over the running of her family’s farm 16 years ago and started the strawberry enterprise after graduating from Harper Adams with a degree in Agricultural Marketing.

Her vision is to create a number of distinctive “Deliciously British” brands from native crops on the farm steeped in quality and under pinned by sustainable farming practices.

Annabel who employs 38 full time employees and 225 people in high summer has partnered with Marie Curie Cancer Care and a donation to the charity will be made for every unit sold.

“Seasonality and sustainability at the very core of my farming and business ethos. I believe in giving back. With each purchase you make, a percentage goes into a cause I care for deeply.

“Not only are you supporting a sustainable product, but you’re also sustaining a goal beyond consumerism.

“Ethical brands make good business sense, there’s a lot of choice in the market and I think customers value the ability to give back with their purchases. My berry crop netted £12,000 for The Prince’s Trust and I was delighted these funds will be used to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Annabel’s Deliciously British Daffodils can be purchased at all Booths stores, Ocado and selected farm shops and online.