JOSIE Kirk has just celebrated her 102nd birthday and enjoyed a celebration with fellow residents.

Kind-hearted staff at the Connaught Court Care Home, in Fulford, were determined that Josie had a day to remember despite the pandemic, so they organised a small gathering and a Zoom video call with her family.

Sharing her secret to a long life, Josie said: “To keep going at my age, keep sociable and friendly. Don’t waste your life and don’t worry about things you can’t change.”

And asked what her advice would be to younger generations, Josie added: “Be content and cheerful. Keep your cup half full!”

Josie was born on February 25, 1919, in Anlaby, Hull. She attended the local school Southcoates Lane and learned shorthand. After leaving school, Josie secured a job with Liverpool London and Globe Insurance Company at 15 years old.

She married her husband, Kenneth Kirk, at St Andrews in July 1941. They had two children, Vivienne and Stuart, five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

Josie has travelled the world fearlessly and has completed the scaling of Scarfell Pike and Striding Edge. She has hiked around Europe and visited Russia and America, but her favourite place is the Lake District. She also likes visiting Devon and Cornwall. Her last trip was at Lourdes when she was 96 years old.

Josie is skilled in lacemaking and is a member of the Wold’s Lace Makers. In her spare time, she enjoys knitting, and is still working on a lengthy scarf for her son in law.

Fran Tagg, Activities Coordinator at RMBI Care Co. Home Connaught Court, said: “It was an honour to celebrate Josie’s 102nd birthday at our home. She is a wonderful lady who is much-loved at our home.”