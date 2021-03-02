THE team from a care home in York created a fun hero themed fancy dress day to thank staff for their "super," work during the pandemic.

Staff at the Handley House care home in Green Lane in the city were surprised with a fun superhero themed day to celebrate the care teams dedication to providing person-centred care to their residents.

Manager at the home, Rachel McNally, and driving force for the initiative, said: "Our staff have been inspirational throughout the pandemic.

"Our superhero for a day initiative really is a testament to how proud I am of the team for their continued resilience, dedication and commitment."

During the day, the care team dressed up in superhero eye masks and capes which brought huge smiles to their residents faces, with some also joining in with the fun and sporting capes too.

Judith Gray, 83, said: "The care team here are wonderful, they really do come to work every day with a smile on their faces and go the extra mile to make a difference to our lives.

"They truly are my heroes."

To mark the day, staff created a Tik Tok video in their new superhero capes, dancing around the homes garden and living areas which was a "hit," with residents friends and families.

Deputy Manager, Angela Wightman, said she was touched by the superhero initiative.

"I consider all healthcare professionals and carers to be superheroes but to be wearing a cape during my shift alongside my colleagues really did make me feel proud of myself and of the work we are doing to support our residents," Angela said. "It was great fun but also incredibly touching to be recognised as a hero," she added.

Handley House, operated by Ideal Carehomes, is a residential care home with a hair salon, cinema, Sky Bar and spacious lounges overlooking landscaped gardens.

For further information on the home, visit: https://www.idealcarehomes.co.uk