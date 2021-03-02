POLICE have issued CCTV and are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in York last week.
It happened at around 6.40am on Friday February 26 at a junction with Clarence Street and into the grounds of York St John University, and involved a woman being assaulted by a male suspect.
The suspect is described as aged around 50, with very short dark hair, wearing dark clothing. He had a small dog with him.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and the identity of the male suspect.
Officers have also released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 529 Halstead.
You can also email michael.halstead529@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210066942.
