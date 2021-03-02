AN award-winning York university graduate turned entrepreneur has signed a four-year deal to supply storage solutions to city students.

Michael McCreadie, 23, first began his graduate start-up in his University of York dorm room three years ago. Now he is one of this year’s Young Innovators Award winners and his company, Kit Keeper, has signed a four-year contract with the university where he studied.

Michael said: “Over the previous two years I have proved the business model in the city of York. Now I am working on expanding the business full time throughout the UK.

"There are 2.4 million students in the UK and I would like to leverage our position to serve the growing market.

"The Young Innovators Award allows me to turn my startup idea into a living, growing business.”

The Young Innovators Awards recognize young people from across the UK with great business ideas who have the potential to become successful entrepreneurs and future leaders in innovation.

Following an unprecedented level of entries, with an 87 per cent increase in applications year-on-year, 64 young people have started the New Year with a boost after getting the coveted award, double the number of award winners and recipients of previous years.

Kit Keeper offers an alternative storage solution tailored specially for university students – handling their boxes, transportation and storage. The service takes away the hassle of logistics and expense of removal vans, insurance and sourcing boxes when moving in and out of university accommodation each term.

Michael said he saw a clear gap in the market, did his thesis on self-storage, and spent years researching the idea. He said the partnership with the University of York student union is an opportunity to formalise a long-term relationship.

Patrick O'Donnell, YUSU President, said: "I'm really excited that YUSU is partnering with Kit Keeper, to help make storage and shipping as easy as possible for students at the University of York. It's more important than ever during lockdown that students have options to help them be flexible with accommodation."