POLICE have launched a witness appeal following an attempted robbery that occurred in Pickering.
The incident happened at around 7.15pm on Monday (March 1), on Pluntrain Dale Lane, Pickering.
An unknown male suspect approached a dog walker and attempted to snatch his dog from him. The dog walker sustained minor injuries.
North Yorkshire Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, police are appealing for information about any people or vehicles seen acting suspiciously in and around the area at this time.
The suspect is described male, 6ft tall and of skinny build, with a Yorkshire/Cleveland accent. He was wearing all black clothing with a long-sleeved top with holes cut out for the thumbs.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Hudson.
You can also email chris.hudson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210069450 when passing on information.