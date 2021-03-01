A PRISON near York has been hit by a major Covid outbreak.
The cases at Wealstun Prison, Thorp Arch, have caused the Wetherby East and Thorp Arch area to have one of the highest Covid rates in the country.
Public Health England said yesterday that the area had a rolling seven-day rate of 1,280.4 per 100,000 population after 90 cases had been confirmed in the week to February 24.
That is more than ten times higher than the national average of 102.9 for the whole of England and compares with just three cases in the adjacent area of Boston Spa & Bramham, which had a rolling rate of only 42.2.
The rate means the area is shaded dark purple on a Public Health England map - one of the only areas in the country to have such shading.
The Prison Service said its priority was to limit the virus’s spread and protect lives, adding: “We have taken precautionary measures at Wealstun, in line with public health guidance, and will monitor the situation.”