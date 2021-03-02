A NEW luxury hotel in North Yorkshire will throw open its doors within months.

Sandburn Hall Hotel has set May 24, 2021, as its launch date, and has already taken bookings for every weekend in late Spring and summer.

The 40-bedroom hotel, which will create up to 30 new jobs, will open just seven days after plans to further ease the UK’s lockdown restrictions.

The hotel follows an investment of more than £6 million on the 1,000-acre, family-owned estate of one of North Yorkshire’s leading golf resorts, just east of York.

It is the first significant new-build hotel development between York and the coast for more than 20 years.

The hotel is expected to welcome more than 10,000 leisure and business guests each year, and contribute more than £2 million to the local economy.

This number of hotel guests will complement the thousands of wedding guests and diners who annually frequent the estate’s Tykes restaurant and the golfers who use its 18-hole course.

Hotel director James Hogg said: “Despite the challenges of building the hotel during Covid, we’re pleased to be opening on time this May and creating new jobs for locals and the opportunity for York, Ryedale and North Yorkshire to benefit from thousands more staycation tourists visiting the area.”

Award-winning designer Rachel McLane has been working on the venture which has a country style, making the most of natural light.

The hotel is also focused on sustainability and an active lifestyle, promoting walking and cycling trails on the estate which was developed by the late Mike Hogg, whose family continue his legacy.

Two luxurious suites will feature pencil post four-poster beds and balconies overlooking the hotel’s courtyard and landscaped lakes and gardens. Most of the bedrooms will also overlook lakes and countryside.