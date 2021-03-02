YORK Cycle Campaign is urging cyclists not to cycle in an area of York when work starts on new flood defences in Clementhorpe - because of the dangers from traffic.
It said the popular riverside walk/cycle route along Terry Avenue would be closed from March 15 for at least a year, and it was, with "great regret," recommending that cyclists avoid the area during working hours.
“Cyclists and HGVs don’t mix and the danger to cyclists at the junction of Butcher Terrace and Bishopthorpe Road is very concerning,” it said. “We fear that the council and Environment Agency’s failure to provide signals in this location will result in a serious collision.”
An agency spokesperson said it had worked hard to reduce the scheme’s impact but regrettably needed to close a section of riverside path to allow vital work to take place. Alternative routes had been put in place for cyclists and pedestrians and the agency appreciated the inconvenience this would cause.