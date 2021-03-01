A YORK bus company has moved to reassure parents ahead of schools going back next week.

First York says they are introducing a range of measures to support pupils, parents and teachers and ensure a smooth return to the classroom when schools re-open from March 8.

The measures include a team of Covid marshals at selected stops around the city to help passengers understand social distancing and the law on face coverings.

Duplicate bus journeys have also been added on key routes serving local schools to ensure there is capacity to enable pupils to travel safely.

Details of the extra services can be found in updated timetables on the First website here.

Marc Bichtemann, Managing Director of First York, said: “Parents have done an amazing job in supporting their children through home learning since the start of the year. We’re ready now to play our part as education goes back to the classroom. Pupils and parents relying on the bus can be confident journeys to and from school will be simple and straightforward.”

He added: “This has been completed in partnership with the transport and education teams in the local authority, as well as schools and we look forward to welcoming pupils back on to our buses.”

First York is encouraging customers to use contactless payment, if possible, including the mTickets available on its app, which can be bought by parents and ‘gifted’ to their children. The app also features a live bus map feature to check available seats on buses approaching a stop.

Buses undergo daily enhanced cleaning of all touchpoints and surfaces and at selected interchanges and stopovers between service changes.

Mr Bichtemann said: “It’s the law to wear a face covering on the bus, unless under 11 or exempt, just as in shops and other indoor places. This must cover the nose and mouth throughout the journey and we encourage everyone to follow the public health guidance to wash hands or use a sanitiser before and after travel.”