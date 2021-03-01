A GYM in York says they are ready to welcome back members on April 12 following the announcement of the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown.
Bannatyne, which has a health club and spa at York Business Park say they will not be operating a booking system for the gym or pool, as the health club has sufficient space and they have worked out thethe maximum number of members it can accommodate safely. The team will be monitoring attendance and has a booking system on standby, ready to use if needed.
Covid secure procedures include:
- Compulsory wearing of face masks in the clubs except when exercising
- Hand sanitising stations
- Enhanced cleaning procedures
- Cashless transactions using contactless payment or the Bannatyne 360 wristband
- Equipment and CV machines has been spaced to achieve social distancing and prominent floor markings on the gym floor to remind members about ‘’working out’’ safely
- Water fountains will be out of use and members are advised to bring their own water/drink
- All dining and cafe bar tables will be appropriately spaced to maintain social distancing
- Some lockers will be out of action, together with some showers in order that social distancing is achieved in these areas
- Members are advised to arrive ‘gym ready’ to avoid too many people in changing rooms
- A team member will carry out periodic headcount checks in the pool area, which may result in some people being asked to wait in the changing areas for a few minutes, at busy times, until a space becomes available
- Spas will also carry out the tried and tested Covid safety measures put in place in 2020
Ken Campling, chief executive of The Bannatyne Group, said: “It is tremendous news that we can welcome members back to our York club in April.
“It has been a long and difficult twelve months but there is finally light at the end of the tunnel. It is disappointing that classes cannot take place, but we hope that they will resume before too long.
“All our clubs have robust Covid safety measures in place, above the recommendations of UK Active. However, there are other concerns we are going to be working hard to support members with, including the risk of injury after many months away from the gym, and we will be announcing some exciting initiatives over the next few weeks.”
