POLICE are hunting three men who broke in to a house and threatened people inside.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident occurred in Arbour Way in Norton near Malton at about 7pm on Wednesday (February 24) when three men in a white, Audi hatchback got out of the car and entered a house where they threatened the occupants with violence before leaving empty-handed.
The men left within minutes, travelling through Malton before leaving via Yorkersgate.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to anyone who saw the white car in the area or has any other information that could help to find the car and its occupants, including any motorists that may have captured the white Audi on dash-cam.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Beverley Garbutt 1145. You can also email beverley.garbutt@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210066083.
"Thankfully no-one was physically injured during the incident but the occupants of the house were very shaken up."
