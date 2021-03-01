MENTAL health services in York have been given a boost with a plan to open a new city counselling centre.

York St John’s University’s Counselling and Mental Health Centre (CMHC) is expanding to help meet mental health need fuelled by the pandemic.

The new centre in Clarence Street will be a one-stop-shop of public facing support for the local community. Help for those affected by bereavement, isolation and domestic abuse will be a key part of this expanded range of services. Scheduled to open in Clarence Street in Autumn 2021, the centre will also form a new research hub.

Keen to build on a founding value of working with people across the lifespan, the move to Clarence Street premises enables extended services and novel specialisms.

This will include a parent and family centre to offer much needed wellbeing and mental health support, beginning with projects aimed at new parents and parenting.

Bereavement work is growing and a new research project with Cruse Bereavement Care furthers research opportunities for staff and students. Additionally, the Centre regularly collaborates with the domestic abuse charity IDAS, working on projects for children, young people and families affected by domestic violence and abuse.

Currently over 40 practitioners, students, and trainee mental health helpers are involved in placements with the Centre and the expansion will generate new opportunities, including the growth of practice-based projects and work-related opportunities.

Professor Lynne Gabriel, Director of The Counselling & Mental Health Centre said: “The new centre is an exciting move in York St John University’s ongoing investment in work and research which makes a meaningful contribution to and impact on citizens and communities.

“I’m delighted about the move.

"It offers great potential for multidisciplinary work and specialist research across multiple areas including counselling, mental health, psychology, neurodiversity and education.

"The Centre offers innovative opportunities for the University’s research, knowledge exchange and teaching excellence agendas and extends rich research and placement possibilities for students and staff.

"Importantly, it will generate positive impacts in local communities and beyond.”

The new centre has the working title of the Clarence Street Communities Centre, with its official name to be announced later this year after consultation with staff, students and external partners and collaborators.

For support, please contact the Centre at cmhc@yorksj.ac.uk.