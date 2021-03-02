YOUNGSTERS at a York primary school are to benefit from a donation of 30 Chromebooks and two iPads from a York-based charitable trust.

The Ed De Nunzio Charitable Trust has gifted the gear to Hob Moor Community Primary Academy. The Trust was set up in memory of Edward De Nunzio, a former Bootham School student who died in a tragic accident ten years ago aged just 18.

The trust aims to help children and young people in the York area reach their full potential.

Hob Moor’s head teacher, Debbie Cousins, said: “We are thrilled to receive these devices. As our school prepares to welcome back all our children on 8 March, this technology will make a huge difference to the children’s learning. We are very grateful for the generous donation.”

Edward De Nunzio’s mum, Julie, said that trustees wanted to help children who were disadvantaged by having limited access to technology. “We recognised there was a digital divide and asked the education authority which schools in York might benefit – and Hob Moor was one of a number who we were delighted to be able to help.

“In these extraordinary times it was a great opportunity to be able to make a difference.”

Mrs Cousins said: “It will certainly go a long way in helping us deliver our extensive ‘catch-up’ programme at Hob Moor to ensure all our children continue to reach for their full potential.”

Hob Moor Community Primary Academy and Hob Moor Oaks Academy are part of Ebor Academy Trust, which operates seven schools in York and 17 across Selby, the East Riding and Hull and on the Yorkshire Coast.