COLLECTORS will have a great opportunity to own a painting of a rare view of York, by artist by Frederick (Fred) Cecil Jones RBA, when Tennants of Leyburn, hold ‘A Yorkshire View Sale’ on Saturday.

The painting shows a scene by the River Ouse, with a steam-powered boat dredging the river. It’s inscribed and dated 1943 and its estimated value is £400-£600.

In the same auction, which has around 100 lots and begins at 9.30am, there are paintings that depict local areas, including two of Leyburn Marketplace (£500-£800 each) and Scarborough (£2,000-£3,000). The auction is expected to last about an hour.

Jones (1891-1966) was the son of artist, Maud Raphael Jones, and the husband of Ethel Mary Kitson, also an artist. He studied at Bradford College of Art, 1915-16, and part-time at Leeds College of Art, 1930-35.

In 1916, he volunteered for the Army, where his artistic talent was recognised and he served as a reconnaissance artist, where he gained the nickname Detail Jones for the quality and precision of his work. He briefly taught other Army artists the skill of panoramic reconnaissance drawing but served most of his time on the Western Front until the close of the war.

After the war, Jones drew and painted the towns and cities of North England, with work again characterised by its close observation and attention to detail. He also often applied tinted washes to the paintings.

He exhibited locally, including at Cartwright Hall, Bradford and nationally at the Royal Academy, Royal Scottish Academy, Royal Society of British Artists (RBA). He was elected to RBA in 1940 and a memorial exhibition of his work was held at Cartwright Hall, 1956 and at Keighley, 1957.

Jones taught, with his wife and fellow artist, Ethel, at Pudsey School of Art, where he became deputy principal, and his work is held by the Tate Gallery, as well as by the Bradford, Huddersfield and Wakefield Art Galleries. He was a member of the Bradford Arts Club.

To view the catalogue, and register or bid, go to: https://bid.tennants.co.uk/m/view-auctions/catalog/id/993