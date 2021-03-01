A MAN has died after being hit by a van on the A64.
North Yorkshire Police say the accident happened on the westbound carriageway in the area of Askham Bryan at about 12.50am yesterday (Sunday 28 February) and led to the death of a 23-year-old man who was hit by a Volkswagen van. Enquiries are ongoing to determine if a second vehicle was also involved.
A police spokesman said: "It is believed that the man may have been in the area of Askham Bryan College prior to the incident and officers are appealing to anyone in the area who may have seen a man walking wearing a top with a distinctive pattern, and to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage to contact them.
"Anyone with any information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12210068396, alternatively you can email PC 1807 Nicola Gill at nicola.gill@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk."
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the collision, and to allow collision investigators to examine the scene and to allow recovery of the vehicles. It reopened at around 10.45am.
