THE Covid rate in York has risen slightly - and there has been a massive spike in cases in an area to the west of the city.
Public Health England said yesterday that the seven-day rolling rate of confirmed Covid infections in the City of York Council area in the week to February 23 was 81.7 per 100,000 population.
That is slightly higher than the rate of 66 per 100,000 earlier last month but is still much lower than the figure of 670 when the pandemic was at its worst in early January, and York's rate is still lower than the national average for England of 107.8.
PHE said the rate in the North Yorkshire County Council area was 77.5 per 100,000 and in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area it was 102.
Meanwhile, the Wetherby East and Thorp Arch area now has a rate of 1,252.0 cases per 100,000 - more than ten times the national average - after a recent surge in cases.
It comes after 88 cases were confirmed in the seven day period.
The rate means the area is shaded dark purple on a Public Health England map - one of the only areas in the country to have such a high rate.
The adjacent area of Boston Spa & Bramham had just three cases in the same period, giving it a rolling rate of only 42.2.
