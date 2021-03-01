THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough has fallen to a quarter of its peak in January - and the number of Covid patients discharged has risen past 2,000.
The two milestones were announced today by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in its latest coronavirus update.
It said it now had 61 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide, which compares with a peak of 242 on Tuesday Janaury 26. It said eight such patients were currently in intensive care.
The trust also revealed that a total of 2,004 Covid-19 patients had been discharged to their usual place of residence since the start of the pandemic, or were no longer being treated as Covid-19.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment