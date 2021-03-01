THE top job is up for grabs at a popular York school where the head teacher left following an investigation.
City of York Council is advertising for a new head teacher at St Paul's CE School with a salary of £55,338 - £64,143 a year.
As The Press reported back in March last year, Sara Goyea, the primary school's previous head left her job in February 2020 pending the outcome of an investigation.
In October 2019, The Press reported that Maxine Squire, assistant director of education and skills, confirmed that City of York Council 'had information involving Mrs Goyea'.
She also said she could confirm that the council had information involving Dave Brown, who was head teacher at Clifton Green and also left his post last February.
Mrs Goyea had been head teacher at St Paul's since March 2018. She was previously deputy head at Clifton Green Primary School.
At St Paul's, assistant head Christie Waite has been acting head and Mrs Goyea's old job is on offer.
The school has 183 pupils and was graded 'good' at its last Ofsted inspection.
The job description says: 'St Paul’s is a unique primary school where city children acquire village memories. This successful and vibrant primary needs a committed headteacher who can ensure our children continue to develop a genuine love for learning, and reach their full potential.'
Candidates will be welcome to visit the school between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 3 or Thursday, March 11. To book a tour via the school office, call 01904 551122 or e-mail stpauls.primary@york.gov.uk
The closing date for all applications is midnight on Sunday, March 14.
