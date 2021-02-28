Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust has won a prestigious national award - for its apprenticeship programme.

The Trust currently has 285 apprentices working towards clinical and non-clinical roles within the organisation, including paramedic.

It beat seven other organisations from the public and private sectors to take the 2021 Apprenticeship Programme of the Year award at the 25th Learning Awards.

Dawn Adams, Head of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Academy, said: “We are thrilled to have won this award and are very proud of the apprenticeship programme and career development pathway we have developed.

"The Trust is highly committed to the provision of apprenticeships and we have much appreciated support from stakeholders, learners and clinicians which has helped to shape, embed and deliver the programme.

"It has provided fresh stimulus for learning across the organisation and what really stands out is that our learners are at the heart of its success.

“Information on both clinical and non-clinical apprenticeships is available on the Yorkshire Ambulance Service website.

"We are likely to be opening recruitment for our award-winning Ambulance Support Worker apprenticeship in March or April and again later in the year so we look forward to welcoming more apprentices to the Trust in the near future.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service currently has 235 apprentices working towards qualifications as emergency care assistant, associate ambulance practitioner and paramedic and 50 apprentices within its non-emergency patient transport service, emergency operations centre and support services.

The awards were presented in an online ceremony presented by TV celebrity Claudia Winkleman and are organised by the Learning and Performance Institute.