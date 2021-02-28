FOR the first time in many weeks, no coronavirus deaths have been reported at York and Scarborough Hospitals.
The last time a patient at the hospitals died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test was on Thursday. Their death was reported yesterday.
The total number of deaths at units run by York Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust since the pandemic began remains at 572.
The latest figures released by NHS England say that there have been 83,123 deaths in its hospitals from coronavirus, a rise of 149 since yesterday.
The latest patients to die were aged between 23 and 103. Six of them, aged 34 to 89 had known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment