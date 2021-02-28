WREATHS have been laid at Great Heck and Newcastle Railway Station in linked acts of remembrance on the 20th anniversary of the Selby train crash.

Relatives and friends of the 10 drivers, train crew and passengers who died in the crash, took part in the socially distanced ceremony via YouTube.

During the brief ceremony at the garden of remembrance next to the scene, a Freightliner engine named in honour of driver Steve Dunn stood motionless on the East Coast Main Line.

He was one of two drivers killed in the disaster.

A LNER train driven by a colleague of the other, John Weddle, sounded its horn in a long mourning note before driving slowly past at the end of a period of silence at the end of the ceremony.

The day of remembrance began at Newcastle Railway Station where David Horne, managing director of LNER, was among a socially distanced group gathered by the plaque commemorating the disaster on the platform.

To the background sound of trains coming and go, he welcomed those attending virtually before giving way to the Revs Eleanor Robertshaw, team rector of Great Snaith and Diane Ryan, assistant curate for the Great Heck parish, who held a brief religious service and laid wreaths on behalf of LNER, Freightliner and Network Rail.

The ceremony then returned to Newcastle where Mr Dunn's widow Mary, Donald Heath, a survivor of the crash, and others in the rail industry spoke, before representatives from the families of the bereaved, the railway industry and others involved in the crash, laid wreaths below the plaque.

The 10 people who died in the disaster were: Steve Dunn, John Weddle, Christopher Terry, Robert Shakespeare, Raymond Robson, Paul Taylor, Barry Needham, Alan Ensor, Clive Vidgen and Stephen Baldwin.

More than 80 people were injured.