Police are investigating the fire that gutted a convenience store in Selby yesterday.

Customers were in the McColl's store on Barwic Parade when the blaze broke out in its back yard at about 1.30pm.

The fire was so big, firefighters had to call on appliances from four stations to deal with it.

For hours, the public was urged to stay away from the Abbot's Road area while they brought the fire under control and extinguished it. No-one was injured.

A spokesman from North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"They are appealing for customers who were in the store at the time to contact them, particularly a man who initially alerted staff to the fire in the back yard of the premises."

At the conclusion of the incident, fire station officer Tony Walker tweeted as the operation was being wound up: "Well done fire crews, police and ambulance. Good team approach.

Crews from Selby, York, Tadcaster and Harrogate and an aerial ladder appliance dealt with the blaze.

Anyone with information should contact Claire Hudson of North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email her at Claire.Hudson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.