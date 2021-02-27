Firefighters from four towns and cities have been dealing with a major building fire on the outskirts of Selby today.
The blaze started mid-afternoon in Abbo'ts Road and the emergency services urged everyone to keep clear of the area.
At its peak, crew from Harrogate, Tadcaster and York joined Selby firefighters in tackling the flames.
In total five fire appliances, including an aerial ladder, were part of the operation.
By tea-time the fire had been brought under control and the firefighters were scaling down their operation.
The other emergency services also attended.
It is not believed anyone was injured in the blaze.
Station manager Tony Walker tweeted as the operation was being wound up: "Well done Fire crews, Police and Ambulance. Good team approach."
The cause of the fire is being investigated.