The Ministry of Justice has consulted the public over a ditch in a village for nine days.
It is now seeking planning permission to move the ditch in Full Sutton, East Yorkshire.
The watercourse currently runs across the site of a new prison proposed to be alongside the top security prison already in existence on the village's outskirts.
The Government is hoping to move the ditch from its current course so that it run rounds the southern edge of the site, rather than across it.
The watercourse from an attenuation pond on the east of the site to a culvert on the west site which runs under Moor Lane, Full Sutton.
The public consultation ran for nine days until February 21.