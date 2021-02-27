One more person has died at hospitals run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Trust within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
The patient died on Thursday and their family has been informed.
The number of coronavirus deaths at the Trust is now 572 since the pandemic began. Among other health units, it runs York and Scarborough Hospitals.
In all English NHS hospitals, a further 257 people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in the latest figures released by NHS England. They were aged from 23 to 98 and all except seven, aged 45 to 95, had known underlying health conditions.
The UK figures will be released later today.