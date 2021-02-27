Those suffering or recovering from sexual abuse or assault can find help from a new website.

York-based charity IDAS has launched the website to add to the support services it has moved online since the pandemic began a year ago.

It gives details of the support available and advice and guidance for those who have been or are victims of sexual violence.

The charity also employs independent sexual violence advisors (ISVAs) who offer emotional and practical support including counselling, housing, sexual and physical health services and support for those who contact the police and give evidence against their abuser or attacker.

Sam Beckett, Lead ISVA at IDAS, says, ‘Since the pandemic, we have moved a lot of our support services online, including launching an online ‘Moving on from Sexual Violence’ group and a new website, which we hope will be an invaluable resource for anyone affected by sexual violence.

"Particularly at this time, when people are spending more time at home and may be finding it harder to access support, we hope that making our expert advice and guidance available online will mean that more people can access it in ways that suit them and in their own time.’

Naomi, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse said of the service: "Personally, I had support from IDAS and my own independent counsellor, if it hadn’t been for the support of those two companies I wouldn't have been where I am today.’

There is also information for professionals. The website is https://sexualviolence.idas.org.uk/