POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a crash that blocked the A64 in both directions near York.
One of the two vehicles involved in the collision at the Towthorpe crossroads yesterday afternoon burst into flames.
Members of the public managed to pull everyone in the vehicles to safety.
This morning, North Yorkshire Police revealed that two people suffered serious injuries.
They are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or either vehicle before it happened to contact them.
The crash happened at 2.20pm where the road from Haxby and Strensall to Stockton-on-the-Forest and Holtby crosses the A64 just north of York.
A white Transit van and a red Audi collided with each other.
The van was travelling from Strensall towards Stockton-on-the-Forest and the Audi from Malton towards York.
The A64 was closed from Hopgrove Roundabout on the York Outer Ring Road to north of the crash sense all afternoon and for part of the evening yesterday.
Firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the fire and made the two vehicles safe.,
Anyone with information that can help police investigate the crash should contact North Yorkshire Police North Yorkshire Police by phone on 101, or email glen.robinson470@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. and quote incident reference 12210067383.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment