Drivers who post updates on social media warning other road users of police speed traps could face fines of up to £1000.

If drivers are warning other motorists about police speed vans, they could be found to be in breach of section 89 of the Police Act 1997.

The law states it is an offence to "wilfully obstruct a constable in the execution of his/her duty”.

Traditionally this would apply to anyone flashing their lights to warn oncoming traffic.

The Highway Code explains drivers are instructed to use their headlights "only to let other road users know that you are there" and not to attempt "to convey any other message".

But as well as warning other motorists out on the road, this could apply to social media groups too.

If you post the location of police speed traps on Facebook, Instagram of Twitter, you face breaching section 89 of the Police Act.

This is particularly relevant on Facebook with a rising popularity in community groups and traffic and travel pages.

The pages are often used to share updates with local people about traffic congestion and delays or share news from the local area.

But if you were considering sharing where you have seen a police speed van, it may be worth thinking again.

If the police decide to take your post further, you could be forced to fork out a four figure sum.