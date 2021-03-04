THEY have brought a ray of hope to all our lives - York's lockdown babies.

Parents have been sharing their beautiful photos and birth stories with us over recent months.

We've seen countless sets of twins, several stories of dads delivering baby at home - and fabulous photos of new arrivals being cuddled by loving big brothers and sisters too.

Parents have shared their heartaches and joy - of overcoming miscarriage, enduring IVF and long, painful labours in the telling of their stories.

If you have had a baby in the last FOUR weeks you can click here to share your story and photos.

READ MORE: Hello cuties: York's lastest lockdown babies

York's lockdown babies have brought us all joy each week - and we want to say a big thank you to all the parents out there who have taken the time to share their happiness with all of us.

We have been publishing photos of lockdown babies in The Press each week.

But we have been overwhelmed by how many photos have been sent in.

We can't possibly publish them all in the paper - but we can share them online.

Thank you once more - time to meet Yorks' newest citizens...

And don't forget... if you have had a baby in the last FOUR weeks you can click here to share your story and photos.

Send us a photo of your new baby "Please send us ONE photo of your new baby, giving: (1) The baby's full name (2) Full names of parent(s) and address (ie Haxby, York) (3) Baby's date of birth and weight (4) Where baby was born (5) Tell us if there was anything unusual about your birth story." We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.