THEY have brought a ray of hope to all our lives - York's lockdown babies.
Parents have been sharing their beautiful photos and birth stories with us over recent months.
We've seen countless sets of twins, several stories of dads delivering baby at home - and fabulous photos of new arrivals being cuddled by loving big brothers and sisters too.
Parents have shared their heartaches and joy - of overcoming miscarriage, enduring IVF and long, painful labours in the telling of their stories.
If you have had a baby in the last FOUR weeks you can click here to share your story and photos.
York's lockdown babies have brought us all joy each week - and we want to say a big thank you to all the parents out there who have taken the time to share their happiness with all of us.
We have been publishing photos of lockdown babies in The Press each week.
But we have been overwhelmed by how many photos have been sent in.
We can't possibly publish them all in the paper - but we can share them online.
Thank you once more - time to meet Yorks' newest citizens...
And don't forget... if you have had a baby in the last FOUR weeks you can click here to share your story and photos.
Teddy Michael Ole Robinson born on 11/10/2020
Jasmin Amelia Deighton- Horne was born on 10th June 2020. Her parents are Katherine Deighton and Jason Horne. She lived in Woodthorpe, York and was born at York hospital and weighed 6st5lbs
Poppy Jane Daniel born on 20th December 2020 weighing 6lb1oz to Robert & Sophie Daniel of Stillingfleet, York. Born at York Hospital, Poppy was the best Christmas present we could have wished and would like to thank all the staff at York Maternity ward for her safe arrival.
Joey David Hamill Lockwood born on 24-12-2020 weighing 7 pound 5 oz at York hospital to Sasha Hamill & Daniel Lockwood of York.
Morgan Blue McCaffrey born 8/02/2021 weighing 7lb 14oz to Stacey and Andrew McCaffrey of Heworth York, at York hospital.
Dexter Kenneth Leslie Deighton was born to Lee Gore and Jess Deighton from Acomb on the 21/2/21 weighing 6lbs7oz at York hospital after being induced due to waters breaking at 36+6 weeks
Elliott George Cook was born at home - in the bathroom - on February 18 weighing 8lbs 14.5oz to Laura and Mark Cook of Acomb, York. Laura says Elliott was 11 days passed his due date and was born at home in the bathroom. She said: " I had amazing care at home was starting to worry about 7.30ish when the midwives weren’t here but I’d called 999 who reassured me and sent help! "The paramedics were amazing especially - Hayley (I think that was her name but it’s all a bit of a blur!) If you do know a paramedic with dark hair & glasses that matches this description please tell her from me that she was a great support & the midwives were brilliant when they arrived slightly later: Michelle, Kate & Amanda. Apologies if I’ve got names wrong!! Baby brain!"
Ava Anne Rebecca Moreton born 13th February 2021 - 8lbs 3oz - to Natalie Dobson and Charlie Moreton of Poppleton, York. "Ava was born within 50 minutes of arriving at York hospital. It wasn’t the birth we were expecting, Ava decided she wanted to come out in the superwoman pose so we were rushing into theatre for an unplanned c section. The staff at York hospital were amazing from start to finish. They kept us informed and relaxed the entire time. Thank you so much for delivery our little girl safely!"
Edith Pearl Bromilow born 14/2/21 at 4.07am 7lb 3oz. Parents names: Paul Bromilow & Diane Evans, live Acomb, York.
Amelie-Blossom Lang, born 11/02/2021 at York hospital to Emily Lang of Acomb, York. "When Amelie was born she was taken out of the room for 30 minutes (which felt like forever) as she wasn’t responding as well as they would of liked her to, she then came back bright eyed and cuddled up I was so relieved and excited to see her and glad to know she was all fine! "
Alma Fleur Ritchie born on December 27 2020, 6lb 13oz, at York Hospital to Coral McBroom and Peter Ritchie of Newton On Ouse, York. "Dad nearly missed the birth! He was at reception about to pick up a takeaway and I phoned him to run back to the labour ward. 3 minutes after he returned, Alma was born! (He went back for the takeaway!)"
Rosie Annabelle Greenwood born on 19.10.2020 - 9lbs - at York Hospital to Caitlin Taylor & Lewis Greenwood of York
Daisy Rose Thompson-Ward was born on 20/1/2021 at home in the pool after a quick 4 and a half hour labour, weighing 7lb 14. Parents are Emma Thompson and Paul Ward of Clifton, York. "The community midwives were fantastic and it was lovely to have an interrupted birth with no interventions. Lovely way to birth our last baby!"
Bobby Wright, born on 2/7/2020 weighing 1lb 7oz to Georgia Fearn and Jake Wright of Acomb, York. Born in Hull hospital and then moved to York. "Bobby was born prematurely at 26 weeks in July via emergency c-section due to preeclampsia. He spent 8 weeks in Hull NICU and then 7 weeks in York SCBU. He finally came home with us in October on home oxygen. We have had a few hospital stays since then but yesterday at almost 8 months old he finally came off his home oxygen and he is thriving!"
Mason Whitfield born 12/01/21, 7 pound 5 ounces , to Susan and Jim Whitfield . "Arrived at 6.40am after very quick labour and delivery that only started at 4.45am."
Ena Lindsay Leaver born 29th January 2021 6lbs 10.5oz born at York hospital. Parents Kirsty Miller and Dan Leaver from Huggate. "Ena arrived 3 weeks early and after worrying about Covid restrictions the whole way through pregnancy, I can’t thank the staff on labour ward enough for everything they done for us all and making the experience as relaxed as possible, Dan was able to be with me from arriving at the hospital and while I was induced until we was moved on to the ward a few hours after Ena arrived."
Grace Jon-Rose Chapman, born 29th July 2020, to Toni Harris & Daniel Chapman of Tadcaster
Riley Autumn Richard born on 10/01/21, 6lb 13oz, at York hospital to Jo and Alfie Richard from Camblesforth. "Riley came at speed with a 20 minute active labour."
Elsie Dawn Pollard born 9.1.2021 weighing 7pound 3 (10 days early) parents Rebecca Brown and Paul Pollard of Acomb.
Bella Edith Smith, sister of Henry, daughter of Aimee Hutchison and Gareth Smith, of Acomb, York. Born on 9th January 2021, 7lb 3oz. York Hospital. "After a very short labour of 40 minutes we welcomed Bella at York Hospital. We were very well looked after, delighted Gareth could stay with us even due to Covid, the care was fantastic! We were in and out, Bella was born at 10:40am we were on our way home at 5:30pm, ready for Bella to meet her big brother Henry, who has been an amazing big brother!"
Baby Molly-Rose Clough, born 30th November 2020 (2nd lockdown), weighing 7lb 6oz, at York hospital. Mum and dad are Charlotte Bradley and Liam Clough of Acomb York - big brothers Georgie and Harry. "Molly-rose was born with a great head of hair."
Ralph River Richardson born 31.1.21 weighing 8lb 1oz to Olivia Dunham and Stewart Richardson, of Acomb, York.
Maddison grace born 29.01.2021 Weighing 7lb 13oz
William James Hedley born on 05/02/2021, 9lb 4oz, at York Hospital to Lisa Hedley and Simon Hedley, Woodthorpe York. "William was 10 days overdue, I was booked to be induced on the 5th Feb but William had other plans for his arrival and whilst in hospital getting ready to be induced, I went into natural labour (so didn't need inducing) and 26 minutes later William arrived in a very speedy delivery. I almost didn't make it to the labour ward and nearly had William in the corridor getting transferred."
Anthony Junior (AJ) Mark Horner born at home in York to Anthony William (Billy) Horner and Rachael Louise McGavin on 19/10/2020. "AJ was delivered at home by his daddy after being sent to Leeds hospital then back home back to York hospital then back home and within half an hour Rachael's waters broke and he was delivered very well by his daddy!"
Arthur Lewis Bielby born on 12/11/2020 weighing 8lb 2oz to Ashleigh Ivens-Green and Josh Bielby from Sherburn in Elmet.
Kyra-belle Winn born at York hospital on 28/01/2021 weighing 6lb 8oz to Kelvin Winn and Olivia Rawding.
I’d like to introduce our lockdown baby girl Penny Daisy Sanderson Proud parents: Nicola Gibson and Neil Sanderson from Acomb York. Born 13/01/2021 at 1:04am, 7lbs 10oz born at York district hospital. " I was induced, 16 days overdue. The aftercare I received was brilliant the staff on G2 were amazing. Special thanks to the sapphire Midwife team for all your help and support throughout my pregnancy."
Twins: Darcy Grace Blythe, 4lb 7oz, 14th July 2020 Amber Lilly Blythe, 3lb 15oz, 14th July 2020 Proud parents are Stacey Thorpe and Guy Blythe from Skelton. Babies decided to come early at 32weeks +3 but after spending 3 weeks in SCBU they are doing fine.
Henry James Truby, born on 28th October, 8 pounds 14 at York Hospital to Philip and Sophie Truby of Stamford Bridge. "When I attended triage I wasn't quite in active labour so was kept on the triage unit so Philip couldn't be with me. While on triage my labour progressed very quickly and I ended up doing all my active labour alone on triage just making it to labour ward (where Philip was allowed to join me) in time for pushing!"
My lock down identical twin girls, born 27/01/2021 at York hospital - Nellie-Grace Carbutt, 4lb 3oz and Nova-Leigh Carbutt, 4lb 1oz. Family is mum- Sammie Archibald; dad Dom Carbutt and sister- Eliza-Rose Carbutt.
Henry Alwyn Farrar born on 13th February at 8.01pm and weighing 7pound 9oz at York hospital to Emma and Dean Farrar of Green Hammerton, York. "We were in hospital since Friday morning so was a long ride but he’s here safe with his family and big brother Charlie. X"
Adam-Jude Terry Honour Pattison born on 17/12/2020 at York hospital to Niamh-Alexandra Pitwood and Kieron Pattison of York.
Arthur Anthony Pemberton born on 28/12/2020 at 9lb 12oz in York Hospital to Nicola and Luke Pemberton of Selby. "Arthur arrived 5 days past his due date and decided he wasn’t waiting around, after waking at 4am and arriving in triage already at 8cm Arthur was born less than 2 hours later!"
George Nicholas Walker was born on 17th November 2020 weighing 7Ib 5oz at York Hospital to Abby Meek and Joshua Walker of Huntington , York. "Our baby was born very quickly on his due date at 11.32pm no complications and with fab midwives we was in and out and home by 3am. Such wonderful staff at York Hospital."
Luna Judy Victoria Watling was due Boxing Day 2020 but decided to wait until the year was firmly behind us and arrived 10 days late on 05 January at York Hospital. After an induction lasting several days she finally arrived via emergency C-Section so was clearly happy where she was! She weighed 8lbs 15oz with so much dark hair! We found out we were pregnant a few weeks into the first lockdown and unbeknown to us we came out of hospital to find out we were in the third lockdown. We couldn't be more happy that she's here and both mum and Luna are doing well! ❤️ Parents- Anna Morris and Sam Watling. Haxby, York.
Rosie Ann Stockhill born on Sunday 11th October at 16.16pm weighing 8lb3oz at York Hospital. Parents are Charlotte Stockhill and Luke Stockhill from Selby. "Rosie was a little stubborn arriving after starting contractions on the Friday she didn't arrive until late Sunday afternoon! We then had to stay in hospital until Thursday due to mummy not been well which was hard due to Covid and not been able to have visitors even her daddy was only allowed a 2 hour slot a day!"
Alfie George Henderson, born 19.12.20, weighing 6lb 11oz to Heather Atkins and Liam Henderson of Rawcliffe York. "Born by emergency c-section after waters broke a week early."
River Nancy Wilson born on 11.12.20 in York hospital to Billie-Mae Coyle and Liam Wilson of Acomb. "River has two amazing big brothers who are a great help with her."
Hello, this is Roman-Thomas Clifford Elliker He was born on 7th sept 2020, weighing 7.13lbs He was 4 days early by induction, and to mum Alex's delight a nice quick 3 hour labour. We had a somewhat worrying pregnancy after having the NHS screening test, we were told it was a high risk pregnancy with 1/25 chance that Roman-Thomas would be born disabled. What we didn't realise is there is up to a 25% margin for error. We were offered aminocentisis to find out for definite if our baby was disabled, which carries between 1/100 - 1/200 risk of miscarrige. I was told all this by phone call, being in lockdown, which I felt very overwhelmed by, as you never think it will happen to you! I felt it was unsensitive to just blurt it out on an out of the blue phonecall. When we had the screening, we didn't ever think about what if something came back... we were just offered it and said yes. We went on to back out of the amniosentisis & to opt to pay for a private blood screening test! With 99.8% accuracy. Those two weeks awaiting the results, we were in a dark place, with ours and a baby's future unknown. Luckily when the results came back, the chance of a disability was 1/1,000,000!!! He's truly our little lucky charm. He was born a perfect fit and well beautiful little boy! (Very loved by all especially his great grandma!)
Reggie Ryan Daniel, born on 30/01/2021 18.17pm weighing 8lb 9oz to Kerry Daniel & Ollie Daniel from Acomb, York
Aiden John North born on November 20th 2020 to parents Tony North and Kate Precious at York District Hospital. Aiden, pictured with his proud, older sister Kira was born by elective caesarean. I'd had a previous traumatic birth and so opted for an elective caesarean, which I was still incredibly nervous about and the pandemic only exacerbated that. However, the staff at York District Hospital were amazing and I felt well cared for, safe and supported throughout. My partner Tony and I would like to say a huge thank you to them for their huge professionalism, kindness and care when helping to bring our beautiful son into the world.
Arlo- John Leo Oxberry was born in York hospital on the 11th of January at 7:17pm weighing 6lb 8oz, to Rhys Leo Beattie and Taylor Fay Oxberry, from Acomb, York. "He was conceived in lockdown 1 and born in lockdown 3, and he made a very quick appearance."
Harper Rain Walter born on 22/11/2020 , 7lb 8oz, at York hospital to Louis Walter & Michelle Walter, of Heworth, York. "Got induced at 40 +2 as had many episodes of reduced movement."
Evie Grace Mary Galloway, born on 22/01/21, 7lb 2oz, in York hospital, to Joe Galloway and Melissa Morgan of Acomb, York. "A big thankyou to all the staff at York hospital."
Ethan Arlo Hall born on October 6 to Chris and Becky Hall of Copmanthorpe, York. "Ethan was due to be born by planned c-section on 5th October but as lots of babies were keen to arrive that day we returned the following day for his safe arrival. Huge thanks to all the hardworking hospital staff for looking after us all. Ethan has the biggest smiles for his big sister Isabelle."
Twins Joshua Myles & Zachary Weston Fawcett born to Kirsty & Ryan Fawcett of Acomb, York on 3rd October 2020. Joshua - 5 pound ; Zachary - 5 pound 2. Born at York Hospital.
Lucy Rose Glover born on 3/12/2020, weighing 6lb 5oz, at York hospital to Charlotte Liddell and Adam Glover of Rawcliffe, York. "We would like to say a huge thank you to the staff on labour ward, G2, G3 and the community midwives for the excellent care given to the 3 of us."
Full name - Allio Aziah Jones Parent Name - Ebonie Jones Address - Holgate, York DOB - 24th November 2020 Weight - 7lb7
Isla Mae Rhodes born at home on 7th of January 2021 delivered by my partner Andrew Rhodes. He did so well and i couldn't be prouder! Chloe Thompson is my name i am mum of Isla and Darcie who is a brilliant big sister too Isla.
Zelda Miller born on January 1 weighing 4lb5oz at York Hospital to Steph Miller Simon Forwood of Acomb who said: "Zelda came a lot soon then planned as was inducted on New Years' Eve at 36 weeks due to complications during pregnancy all the staff on the labour ward were amazing and really helped us through through the whole process of the induction and birth."
Ayla Elizabeth Caldwell was born on November 18 weighing 9lbs 12oz at York Hospital to Nicholas and Natalie Caldwell, of Acomb, York. Natalie said: " After being induced at 41 weeks and a three-day labour, Ayla was born by emergency c-section in the middle of the second lockdown. I would like to thank all the amazing midwives at York Hospital, especially Vicky and Becca who looked after me and the lovely lady who was a fourth time mum and helped me so much on the postnatal ward when my husband couldn’t stay with me. "
Baby name- Charlie Keith Ronald Taylor Parents- Francesca Taylor and James Taylor, Fulford, York Baby dob and weight- 10th September 2020 at 6.29am weighing 8lb 6oz Born- in York Hospital Birth story - We didn’t know whether we were having a boy or a girl and Charlie kept us waiting as he was 6 day’s overdue - but was definitely worth the wait! He joins his older sister Amelie who is exactly 2 years and 3 days older (they were close to having the same birth date as Charlie was due a few days before his sisters birthday!)
Baby: Sullivan Winston Cave (Sully) Parents: Aimee and Ben Cave Address: Huntington Road Baby’s DOB and Weight: 26.20.20, weighing 6lb 1oz Born at York Hospital Sully was born 5 weeks early after my waters broke, shortly after recording a podcast for work! I was admitted to hospital in an effort to ‘cook’ him a bit longer but had to be induced after 3 days due to him being in a little bit of distress. He then arrived in 4 hours from start to finish! He had to be under the care of the Special Care Baby Unit but did great and we were allowed home after 4 days. The staff at York hospital were incredible and looked after us so well. I was worried about being in hospital during a pandemic but everything felt so safe and I can’t thank the amazing staff enough. Sully is an IVF baby and we feel very lucky to have him - we actually found out our IVF had been successful on the day Boris Johnson announced the first lockdown back in March - what a journey! We know it’s been a hard year, but for us, we feel so lucky to have been blessed with Sully and even his big brother, Nigel the French Bulldog, loves him!
Oliver George Thompson was born at York Hospital on Monday 4th January, the day the country went back into a national lockdown. Ollie weighed 9lbs 14oz. Parents are: Leah Moorhouse and Stephen Thompson of Acomb York who want to thank all the fantastic staff at York Hospital for the support during a difficult birth.
Baby Austin Benjamin Long born on September 30, weighing 7lb 7oz, at York District Hospital to Lydia Graham and Michael Long of, Acomb, York
Poppy Charlotte Soulsby born to Samantha Graham and Stephen Soulsby of Dringhouses on September 21 2020. "We can't thank two of the midwives for all they did for us - Charlotte D and Lisa B."
Jovie Rae Jackson was born at York Hospital, mid pandemic on the 21st December 2020 weighing 8lb11oz. We found out we were pregnant with our first baby, just as we went in to the fist lockdown, meaning we weren’t able to celebrate our news with friends & family, attend medical appointments/scans together or able to join antinatal classes, which was really difficult. Jovie decided to give us an early Christmas present and make an appearance 4 weeks early - the best Christmas present ever! Unfortunately she hasn’t met a lot of her family yet due to the pandemic and lockdown, but we are hopeful that it won’t be too much longer! In the meantime, we are taking lots of photos and enjoying spending the extra time together as a family
1.Cooper & Isla Atherton 2.Jason & Ashleigh Atherton selby 3.10/11/20 cooper 4lb 13oz isla 4lb 3oz 4.york 5. Born at 34 weeks and 2 days and spent 2 weeks in york scbu.
Harry Albert Bailey was born December 16 weighing 7lb 10oz to James and Kerri Bailey from Strensall, Kerri said: "All of the staff at York hospital were all absolutely amazing and we can’t thank them enough for everything they did! "
Iris Margaret-Catherine Harrison was born on November 21 weighing 7lb 5oz to Sadie Harrison and Chris Harrison of York. They said: "Iris was born almost two weeks early, coming before an expected induction date. Shortly after birth, mum tested positive for Covid, meaning dad had to leave and we were escorted to a private room."
Millie Christine Hattee born on December 30, weighing 7lb 10oz at York Hospital to Matthew Hattee and Charlotte Drummond of Stockton on the Forest , York. Charlotte said: "Millie arrived just in time for the New Year - coming two weeks early and only five hours after getting to hospital. My sister had her beautiful little boy Harry Albert Bailey 14 days earlier also weighing 7lb10oz! Big thank you to our lovely midwife Frankie."
Twins Alfie and Rosie-Lila Carling were born on November 16 at York Hospital at 36+6 , weighing 7lb 3oz and 7lb 4oz. Parents are Daniel Carling and Rachael Parry of Holgate, York.
Thora Rose Suddaby born on September 13 2020, weighing 7lb 2.5oz at York Hospital to Polly and Richard Suddaby, of Heworth, York. Polly said: "Thora is our little water baby who was born in the pool and who loves a bath as well as 'swimming' lessons!"
Annabelle Rashmi Ralph, born on December 12 weighing 8lb 4oz to Sonia and James Ralph from Acomb, York. Sonia said: "All the maternity team and doctors were amazing from antenatal to postnatal. I had many trips to triage and antenatal clinic and everyone who looked after us were so supportive and kind. After what was a very long painful induction ending up with a emergency c-section was very traumatic for us but all the staff were amazing and supportive. And once moved to the ward all the staff were amazing and helpful when my husband couldn’t be there out of the two hours visiting. Couldn’t fault a single thing felt like everyone we met went above and beyond to help and look after us. Wouldn’t have known we were in the middle of a pandemic the care was excellent."
Noah-James Lee Lytham born on June 16 weighing 8lb 8oz to Kayleigh-Rose Ford and Danny Lytham of Layerthorpe , York. Kayleigh said: "Not only was he one week late, it was also a very long labour. Noah has grown into a lovely little boy. During my time in hospital my partner wasn’t allowed to stay at all so was very lonely but the midwives did their best to help me as much as possible."
Finnleigh Edward George Sage, born weighing 7lbs 10ozs on September 28 2020, a week after his due date. He was born at York Hospital to Ruth and Karl Sage of Dringhouses, York. Mum said: "He is our first baby. He hasn’t met very many people because of the pandemic, but he loves to smile at everyone we see on our walks!"
Meet Henry George Barry Woodward born on January 14 weighing 9lb 4oz to Chris Woodward and Emma Dobson, of Naburn, York. His big sister is Isla and big brother is Freddie . Emma said: "Everything went as smoothly as it could from start of labour to finish, I couldn’t have asked for labour ward to be any better during these difficult times. I would like to say a massive thank you to Vicky our midwife who was absolutely amazing! Thank you!"
George Stephen Davies born on November 29 2020, to parents David Davies and Katie Holmes. Weighing 7lb 4oz and born at York Hospital. Katie said: "George was born via emergency section two weeks early. A huge thank you to all the hospital staff who looked after us during our stay, especially the night team on labour ward who were just amazing!"
Lacey Robyn Sabo born on December 22 weighing 9lb 5oz at York Hospital to Rhian and Damien Sabo of Dringhouses, York. Mum said: "It was a quick delivery after been induced seven days earl. Thankyou to all the midwives especially Abbie who was amazing and helped when Lacey became distressed ."
Baby Harry Moore was born at York Hospital on January 13 weighing 8lb 9oz to Jodie Gray and Harry Moore of Acomb, York.
Lexi Melodie Mizon born in York Hospital on August 21 to Haley and Paul Mizon from Acomb. Lexi weighed 7lbs 8.5oz. Haley said: "With Covid restrictions , it was hard especially when my husband could only stay one hour after the birth. But luckily this was our second child. And Paul could get back to our son Harry who was 17 months old. Staff were absolutely amazing and run off their feet."
Tommy Lewis Ridsdel born on November 19 weighing 9lb 1oz at York Hospital to Jordan and Sarah Ridsdel of Acomb, York. Proud dad said: "Due to the current situation I had to sit in the car park. Sarah could see me from her window so I went over and took a selfie with her from the other side of the window. We were in and out of hospital in eight hours. Sarah did amazing, no messing about!"
Teddy Alexander George Cox born on December 30 to Hannah Dunning and Jason Cox at York Hospital. Hannah said: "We are so happy our beautiful baby arrived safely it was a perfect way to end 2020."
Russell Leon Hukin born on October 29 at York Hospital to Amy Brooks and Will Hukin of Heworth, York, weighing 6lbs 13oz Amy said: "Thank you to all the hospital staff in making our stay as comfortable as it could be, we felt very well cared for. Russell has been our shining star from that dark year especially as my grandad died a week later."
Reggie Andrew Spencer born on Christmas Eve 2020 weighing 7lb 3oz to Drew Johns of York and Michael Spencer of Wakefield! "After two days of induction the little man finally arrived. I couldn’t thank my two delivery midwives enough for all their hard work and patience with me!"
Arnie Ricky Gowland born on January 3 to Lauren Cumberland and Adam Gowland of York. Lauren said: "Fairly quick labour. Our first baby! We are so in love with Arnie."
My little girl Isla was born on the 7th of January weighing 7lb 15oz. We didn't make it too the hospital in time so Isla was born at home, 55a cornlands road. My partner Andrew Rhodes delivered our little girl at home.
Sam Andrew Gelsthorpe was born at York Hospital on November 25 at 11:05pm weighing 6lbs 5 oz to Steph and Mark Gelsthorpe of Market Weighton.
Cohan was born at York Hospital on December 23 at 10.23am, weighing 8lb 15 oz to Shannon and Lee Roberts of Malton. Shannon said: "Cohan was born via planned c-section. He has two brothers who adore him. The staff were amazing on ward G2 and G3 and I even had a room to myself from going in until discharge as I was the only planned section booked in for the day before Christmas Eve!"
Evie Rose Hardcastle was born on December 2 weighing 8lb 7oz at York Hospital to Sarah Butler and Nathan Hardcastle of Sherburn in Elmet. Sarah said: "Evie was 11 days late and I was induced on December 1. I received amazing care from the minute I arrived to when I left. Can’t thank the midwives and doctors at York enough. Just amazing."
Bobbyray Slater born on November 3 to Faye Helstrip and Andrew Slater. Faye said: "Bobbyray was was breach baby and was born by emergency c-section. Little bobbyray gave us all a fright but he is thriving and the missing piece to our family’s puzzle."
Ada Hussein-Rhodes was born on November 13 in York Hospital weighing 7lb 7oz to Senel Hussein-Rhodes and Dan Rhodes of Acomb, York.
Oliver George Thompson was born on January 4 and weighing 9lb 14oz to Leah Moorhouse and Stephen Thompson. Leah said: "Thank you to all the staff at York Hospital who supported us through a difficult labour and emergency c-section and who ensured Oliver arrived safely into the world."
Evie Mae Fox was born on November 23 weighing 7lb 11oz at York Hospital to Liam Fox and Louisa Marshall of Sherburn in Elmet.
Willow Joyce Dale was born on July 2 at York weighing 8lb to Georgina Sherwood and Nick Dale of New Earswick, York. Georgina said: "She was induced on the 2nd on my own due to COVID-19, Nick came at four and was allowed to stay for his two-hour visit. I went to the labour ward and she arrived at 9:23pm."
Alex Corah, born on January 2 at York Hospital. Parents had Matt and Heather said: "The staff and care was excellent and made sure that everything went smoothly. We are smitten and looking forward to being able to get out and about once the lockdown is over! Alex has a proud big brother who is feeling very fortunate that his bedroom is on a different floor to his!"
Riley Ruby Lidster born on November 15 weighing 4lb 12oz to Kristie Atherton and Mark Lidster from Clifton, York. Kristie said: "She was born by emergency c-section after I went to hospital with reduced movements and they realised she was in distress. She spent 19 days in SCBU."
Teddy Alexander George Cox, born December 30, weighing 6lb 7oz, at York Hospital.
Mila Jean Brookes born on December 7 weighing 6lb 13oz to Danny Brookes and Donna Riley of New Earswick, York . Donna said: "Mila arrived three weeks early, in time for Christmas after we’d driven nearly two hours to play in snow at Fleet Moss."
Finley Oscar Brian Wilson born on October 15 at York Hospital to Emma Gough and Dan Wilson, of York. Emma said: "I arrived at the hospital and laboured on triage for an hour before my waters broke and I was ready to be sent down to delivery. Due to Covid restrictions Dan couldn't be with me until I was in my own room. Unfortunately I never made it, my waters broke and as I got ready to move to a room Finley make a very quick entrance into the world in triage. Sorry to the lady being monitored. Dan missed the birth!"
Sacara Sunday Devine-Lee, born on October 11 at York Hospital weighing 3lb 14oz to Gemma Devine and Daniel Lee of Sherburn in Elmet. Gemma said: "Sacara spent three weeks in special care as was two months premature. My waters went at 31 weeks. When I went to York hospital I was then told that baby could be here in the next 24-48 hours. I was told unfortunately there were no spare beds for me at York special care so I was blue lighted to Scunthorpe where I spent a week in hospital. After a week in there and still no baby I was allowed home under the condition I had regular checks. "I was home for one night and I started to go into labour... luckily arrived back at York and was able to have my baby where I had planned and there was room in special care for us. "Sacara was due to be born on December 2 but she had other ideas and was born on Sunday, October 11. " Fortunately Dan was allowed in the delivery room with me and was allowed to visit for a couple of hours each day whilst Sacara remained in SCBU with me. "It was heart-breaking to leave Sacara behind following my discharge from hospital but we took comfort that she would be looked after by the amazing team in SCBU. "Sacara obviously wanted to be home soon as she quickly put on sufficient weight and passed all her medical tests for her to be allowed home. "She continues to do well and is putting on weight. She is so good, so beautiful, so perfect, so loved. "We cannot thank all the team at SCBU enough for their efforts in delivering and caring for Sacara."
Hudson Fox Johnstone born on October 31 at York Hospital to Nikki and Gareth Johnstone, of Holgate, York. Nikki said: " Hudson was born extremely prematurely, he was born three months early on Halloween. He was the smallest baby born at York Hospital in the month of October. He is currently being cared for by the amazing staff at York's Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) where he will spend his first Christmas. He's a little miracle after my waters went at just 19 weeks pregnant. He hung on for another 8 weeks when we both developed an infection as a complication of PPROM and he was delivered via emergency c section. Due to covid restrictions his 3 older siblings have not yet met him but we have shown them lots of photos and videos. They can't wait until he's ready to come home so they can meet him!
Alfie and Rosie-Lila born in York Hospital on November 16 weighing 7lb 4oz and 7lb 3oz to Rachael Parry and Daniel Carling of Holgate, York. Rachael said: "These two made a speedy entrance into the world with only 33 minutes between them both and huge thanks to the amazing midwives Vicky and Becca."
William Charlie Soltysik-Wood, born on August 31 at York Hospital to Anna Soltysik and Rob Wood of Stockton Lane, York.
Reuben Philip Mayes born on November 28 at York Hospital weighing 8lbs 1oz to Ella and Adam Mayes of Kirk Hammerton. Ella said: "After moving house on the Monday being induced on the Thursday we ended up with an emergency c-section after three days of labour, but boy was he worth every minute! We are on cloud nine and so so in love!"
Archie George Sewell born on April 17 weighing 8lb 5oz to Victoria and Ewan Sewell of Heworth, York. Victoria said: "Archie didn’t want to arrive so I was induced when I was ten days over. After a long 32 hour build up he arrived in a speedy 36 minutes at 23.26 on the Friday night. Ewan was allowed to stay with us until morning then we were all home by lunchtime. All the midwives were amazing giving the challenging circumstances, we had no idea what to expect as Archie is our first but they all made us feel calm and relaxed."
Grace Susie Eleanor Nicholl, born on September 26, weighing 6lb 10.5oz at York Hospital to Laura Nicholl of Beadlam, York. Laura said Grace was born by emergency c-section and is a baby sister for Ayla, Alexa, and Max.
Ava Rey Rose Hall was born at York Hospital on August 29 to Heidi and Michael Hall, of Holme Upon Spalding Moor, York. Heidi said: " She was just over a week late and as partners couldn't join until you were in active labour I waited 13 hours at home and only had 3 hours in hospital before she arrived! Thankfully the team at York were fantastic and Ava was a healthy 8lb 10 oz. She is a very happy baby who smiles all the time. She is five weeks old in the picture. "
Bonnie-Rae Gargan, born on October 12 , weighing 8lbs 12 and a half oz at York Hospital to Emma and Andy Gargan of Acomb, York. Emma said: "I was booked into have Bonnie-Rae on the 12th October via c-section. She arrived a very healthy 8lbs 12and a half oz. Her big sister Millie-Mae is besotted with her and she's the final piece of our family puzzle. The majority of my pregnancy was through lockdown along with the birth within the tiers. She has definitely made 2020 a memorable year for us."
Elliott Christopher-Shaun Potter born on March 19 at York Hospital weighing 8lbs 14oz to Kelsey Elliott and Matthew Potter, of New Earswick, York. Kelsey said: "Elliott was due on the 12th of March, I was due to be induced on the 19th but luckily went into labour the night before. Elliott was born at 14:47 on the 19th of March, with the help of the same midwife as my sister. Even though this year hasn’t been great we were lucky enough to have Elliott keep us going, putting smiles on our faces."
1) Teddy Martyn Tattersall 2) Rosie Smith & Adam Tattersall 3) 30th September 7lbz 7oz 4) York Hospital 5) Massive thank you to all the brilliant midwifes who helped bring Teddy into this crazy world. Although with the current restrictions in place and my partner only being able to visit for 2 hours post birth the midwifes made sure we were both ok at all times and were super supportive. Thanks again :)
Toby David Hattee born on November 20 at York Hospital to Mike Hattee and Sarah Fletcher of Huntington, York. Sarah said: "After my first birth being a very lengthy one we wanted to stay at home as long as possible second time round although baby was in a hurry, after arriving at the hospital door at 12.30 he was here by 12.58! Big thanks to our lovely midwife and student Shelley and Shirley."
Iris Helen Stevie Farah, born at York Hospital on August 13, weighing 6lb 6oz to Helina Farah, of Clifton Moor , York. Helina said: "Born at York hospital with the help of the amazing staff. Iris’s heart rate kept dropping while I was having contractions, the doctors were getting ready to take me for a emergency c-section but thankfully I didn’t need it. Iris is very nosey and doesn’t like laying down. I have always liked the name Iris and it seemed very fitting as Iris is the Greek goddess of the rainbow."
Lyla Elizabeth Forster, born on June 5 at York Hospital to Rachel Lord and Alex Forster of Foss Islands, York. Rachel said: "Lyla was born on eight days late. She took a while to get here but when she decided she was ready, she pretty much zoomed into the world. Because she’s a lockdown baby she hasn’t had much experience with other babies so she’s a bit wary. She’s a hit with grown ups though and they’re always amazed at how much hair she has!"
Isla Deacon-Brown born on August 7 at York Hospital to Evie Brown and Jak Deacon of Walmgate, York. Evie said: "Isla was three weeks early and I gave birth to her during first lockdown. No one actually saw me pregnant as I didn’t start showing properly till about 20 weeks. By that point we were already in lockdown. So it came as a massive shock to some that we came out of lockdown with a little baby girl!"
Vinnie Christopher Benton born at York Hospital on November 3 weighing 9lb 15oz to Gary Benton and Jade Stevens, of York.
Rory Joshua Simpson, born on October 14 weighing 8lb 4oz at York Hospital to Nicky and Jason Simpson of Acomb, York.
Noah David Mair was born at York Hospital on March 20 to Alicia Hawkins-Roberts and David Mair of York. He spent the first week of his life and lockdown in NICU with jaundice and having a blood transfusion.
Rosalie Kathleen Parker was born at York hospital on October 1 to Kimberley Parker from York, She was two weeks early weighing 5 lb 6oz
Roman-Leigh James Laurence was born on August 3 to Chantelle Cowling and Gabriel Laurence of Heworth, York. Chantelle said: "My granddad passed away four days before I gave birth and everyone had said I bet you go into labour now, where there is a death there is a life and it all happened pretty fast. I went in hospital two days after he had passed and by the Tuesday my baby was here."
Enya Rose Forrest was born to Kayleigh and Nathan Forrest on July 15 at York Hospital. The parents said: " We want to thank the wonderful midwives and doctors at York Hospital for all their hard work on the safe arrival of Enya Rose."
Baby twins Teddy Peter Young and Hetty Jean Young of Main Street York were born on October 5 weighing 5lbs each at York Hospital.
Beautiful baby Orla-Rose Daniel was born to parents Sarah Knowles and Andy Daniel of Wheldrake. Orla is a sister for Daisy-May. Orla was born March 20 weighing 8lbs 7oz in York Hospital. Mum said: "I was due to be induced at lunch time on the 20th but Orla decided to take matters into her own hands and labour began in the early hours. She couldn't wait to meet the family and was born within a couple of hours. We cannot thank the incredible staff at York Hospital enough for doing everything they could to ensure her arrival was still a magical memory to treasure despite the pending pandemic. Orla was a welcome ray of sunshine the Friday before the national lockdown began."
Elsie-Ray Joan Thornton born on August 30 weighing 7lb 6oz at York Hospital to Chantel Thornton from Hull Road, York.
Jacob Frank Kenneth Saunders was born on October 19 at York Hospital, weighing 7lb 5oz to Claire Louise and Christopher Saunders of Easingwold. Mum said: "Jacob was born at 37 weeks via planned c-section after severe pregnancy complications."
Leo Judson-Cooper was born on April 23 at York Hospital to Elloisa Cooper and Lindsay (Nip) Judson of Stockton Lane, York. Elloisa said: "The lead up to Leo's birth was a pretty scary time with the risk of Covid and not knowing how things would actually pan out at the hospital. However, after my waters at 1am on the 22nd of April, our little miracle was born at 1.25am on the 23rd of April. "Despite my fears, my partner Nip was allowed in with me once I was in labour and after the birth before I went to the ward. Even though we went through quite a bit of trauma to get Leo out with his heart rate dropping, he was finally delivered safely using forceps. "I'm 40 years old and had accepted the fact that I was never going to be a mum, that is why I say he is a little miracle. "Covid-19 may have made this a very strange time to have a baby, but we are loving life with Leo and are forever grateful to the midwifery team at York Hospital for delivering him to us safely."
Jackson Henry Rickell born at York Hospital on October 5 weighing 8lbs 2oz to Kayleigh and Craig Rickell, of Heworth , York. Mum said: "He was born via forceps delivery and was overdue by three days. He shares the same birthday month with his cousin, Auntie and Uncle."
Mollie May Deighton born on June 9 in York Hospital to Shellie and Jack Deighton from Huntington who said: "Mollie was born on her grandparents - Paul and Dawn Deighton's - 30th wedding anniversary to make it extra special for the family."
Freddie Elliott Calpin was born on October 22 weighing 7lb 1.5oz at York Hospital to Chloe Elliott and Joe Calpin of Rawcliffe, York.
Nancy Delilah Hinds was born on October 28 weighing 7lb 9oz to Lauren Shepherdson and Joe Hinds of Acomb, York. Mum said: "She arrived just 30 minutes after arriving at hospital!"
Delilah-Rae Douglas was born on June 1 weighing 7lb 11oz at York Hospital to Alice Oxtoby and Jordan Douglas of Barlby. Mum said: "When she came out she made the nurses laugh she had one hand up and looked like Superman flying."
Baby’s name: Ava Mae Doughty-Thomas Parents: Colby Doughty & Robbie Thomas Born 3rd July 2020 Weighed 1lb7oz Born at York hospital Ava was born at York hospital at 24 weeks she was 16 weeks premature she was taken to Bradford infirmary where she spent 8 weeks she struggled to get off the ventilator but she finally could go back to York but then when she got there she had to go to Leeds hospital for her eyes lasered she spent a week in Leeds and then came back to York for another 5 weeks where she got bigger and stronger and finally came of her breathing support lockdown was very difficult travelling to different hospitals but I’m lucky to still have her here she was very poorly
Teddy Reeson was born on September 21 weighing 7lb 11oz at York Hospital to Vicky and Sam Reeson of Huntington, York
Tefiti Rose Simone Williams born on September 23 to Chantelle Burn.
Dexter James Clough born on September 9 at York Hospital to Shaunna West and James Clough of Tang Hall weighing 7lb 15oz.
