THE council has withdrawn its objection to plans for a new restaurant to open in York city centre.
Small chain Jimmy's is set to open a branch in the former Cafe Rouge building in Low Petergate.
But City of York Council's public protection team raised concerns about the company's request for a live music licence - despite Jimmy's owners insisting it would be a restaurant, not a music venue.
A licensing hearing is due to take place on Monday, March 1, after neighbours raised worries about noise and drinking at the site.
But Jimmy's has agreed to remove the live music licence request and says alcohol will only be served until 11pm Sunday to Thursday and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Matt Boxall, head of public protection at the council, says the authority has withdrawn its objection after negotiations with the applicant.