DUE to the success of the Coronavirus vaccinations, I think it would be a good idea to DNA the whole population and also to get everyone to carry identity cards.
I know a lot of people would be saying that it would be an infringement on human rights and people's freedom but I think it would give people more freedom and peace of mind.
If people have nothing to hide then they have nothing to worry about it so let's go ahead with it.
Robert D Greaves
Alder Way
New Earswick
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment