A FIREFIGHTER who decided to re-train to become a paramedic says he has turned his life around.

Former York College student James Sayer has not looked back since returning to education in 2016 to study Access to Health Science Professions at York College - achieving distinctions in every module.

His diploma enabled James to progress to Sheffield Hallam University where he graduated with a First Class honours degree in Paramedic Science last year. He secured a job working as a Paramedic with Yorkshire Ambulance Service and soon decided to take his medical studies a step further, progressing to University Huddersfield to study an MSc in Forensic Science.

James said: “Without doubt, the support and encouragement I received throughout my time at York College gave me the confidence, ability and academic skillset required to excel on my degree programme.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the professional learning environment and the opportunity to study with like-minded mature students, from a variety of different social and professional backgrounds.”

Ultimately James hopes to pursue a career in medicine and become a doctor. He says his career change became a reality the moment he enrolled on the Access course, which opened up all the doors he needed to succeed.

James' story is just one of many being highlighted as part of National Careers Week (March 1-5) which is being celebrated at York College, looking at the benefits of Adult Learning, especially for those studying Access to Higher Education (HE) diplomas, wanting to access a degree course, or higher-level qualification, to find their way to a prosperous career.

Marie Neal-Smith, Adult Curriculum Manager at York College said: “It should not be under-estimated that over 20,000 Access to HE students successfully achieve their qualification and progress to university courses across the UK, and at York College we are very proud to be a part of that.

"We see people returning to education for many different reasons, the most common being to upskill, retrain or to kick-start a change in their career, or to simply resume their education because the time is right for them to study.

"Access to HE Diplomas are a great way for adults to return to education when they don’t have the traditional qualifications a university might expect to see on their application. They are one-year programmes, equivalent to Level 3, and prepare adult students fully for the academic demands of university and beyond, with 90% of graduates with an Access Diploma being employed or going on to further study 6 months after graduation. Access Diplomas are not only excellent for building skills and knowledge in a particular subject area, to provide a stepping stone to Higher Education, but also to provide a real-life comradery to learning. Side by side, with other like-minded students in similar positions promotes life-long friendships, support networks and a vibrant community of learning.”

During National Careers Week the Careers team at York College is focusing upon the national theme of Hope. They look at positivity for the future, growing industry areas, skills, employability and career profiles of staff and students in the College. The week aims to lift spirits and focus upon the future in a positive and empowered mindset.