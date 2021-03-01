IT'S so wrong for teachers to be given the power to grade students on the teacher-awarded grades, personal preferences will come into play, liking or disliking a person will always come into play.
I regularly go as a patient as part of the final examination for student doctors.
I have had reasons to question the conclusions the examining doctors came to.
In one examination the lady doctor took exception to the lady student's blouse being "inappropriate". I thought the student very proficient but I imagine the examiner was biased by her outfit. In both cases a personal judgement could have effect their careers.
D M Deamer
Penleys Grove Street
Monkgate
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment