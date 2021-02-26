EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash that's shut the A64 both ways.
The A64 is currently closed with slow traffic due to an accident between Towthorpe Moor Lane and the Hopgrove roundabout.
The road has been closed since about 2.30pm today.
Police have extended the closure to the Hopgrove roundabout to stop traffic joining the original closure near the earlier crash and are asking people to avoid the area.
ROAD CLOSED: Road Traffic Collision on A64 Towthorpe/Stockton on Forest Junction.— NYP York City (@NPTYorkcity) February 26, 2021
Please avoid.
Comments are closed on this article.