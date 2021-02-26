FIVE care homes in the York area had Covid cases yesterday, affecting at least one member of staff or resident, a new report has revealed.
City of York Council's Covid data tracker report said the latest outbreak, involving two or more cases, was also reported yesterday.
It also said that in the seven days up to last Sunday, nine children at primary and secondary schools across the city had tested positive.
Nine individuals at the University of York were currently self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test, compared with a peak of 331 on October 19, and one individual at York St John University was self isolating, compared with a peak number of 82 on October 8.
The report added that two wards in York - Clifton and Osbaldwick & Derwent- had seen a statistically significant fall in rates in the seven-day period to February 19, compared with the seven-day period to October 12.
"For the remaining wards there has been no statistically significant change in rates," it said. "No wards have seen a significant increase in rates in this period."