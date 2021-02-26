YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has increased slightly over the last 24 hours.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by four to 77.4 people per 100,000. This remains below the UK national average at 114.
The PHE data shows that 18 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 11,825.
In North Yorkshire the rate has lowered slightly by one to 83.3 people per 100,000. A further 44 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic up to 27,982.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has also lowered by one to 119.3 people per 100,000, with a further 47 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 8,523 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,163,085.