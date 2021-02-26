THE Meadowbeck Care Home in Osbaldwick has recently brought a touch of magic to their residents by providing a new ‘Magic Table 360 and the Happiness Programme’ as a way to improve residents’ quality of life.
Designed and manufactured in the UK, the Magic Table 360 uses interactive games to connect residents with staff and with each other, and research shows it improves the wellbeing of people living with dementia.
Using interactive light projections, the Magic Table 360, which can be played independently or in a group, stimulates movement by inviting participants to take part in all sorts of different fun activities such as popping bubbles, playing the piano, colouring in pictures, sweeping leaves or interacting playfully with fish.
Games are rich in colour, movement and detail, and allow people of all ages to play in a safe and comfortable environment.
Rebekka Richardson, general manager of the home, said: “We’re excited to bring a touch of magic to the residents at our home. The Magic Table 360 will help to connect residents with staff and with each other, and it’s great fun for the young at heart.”
And Dr Pete Calveley, chief executive officer of Barchester Healthcare said: “We are delighted by the initial response of the residents at The Meadowbeck Care Home when using the Magic Table 360.
“Designed to create moments of happiness for the residents, it is heart-warming to provide positive and invaluable experiences, with residents more motivated to interact with staff, family and carers alike.”
