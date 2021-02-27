AN East Yorkshire man claims to have opened the first electric only car centre in the whole of Yorkshire.

Gavin Dhesi, 28, of Wilberfoss, has started an online electric only second hand car business with a unit just outside the village where he lives.

He says Yorkshire EV Centre was started following the frustrations he experienced himself buying his own first electric car.

“There was very little help in answering my many questions around charging, batteries and maintenance,” said Gavin.

“After experiencing how incredible electric vehicle (EV) ownership is, I wanted to help people make the jump to electric seamless and enjoyable.

“We are the very first EV specialist in Yorkshire and we like to think of ourselves as a one-stop-shop for electric cars.

“We inform customers of the reality of owning an EV, source electric vehicles if we don’t already have the right car in stock and even help install electric chargers in customers homes.

“Many of our cars are still within their manufacturer’s warranty but for those that are not we provide a specialised electric car 3-month warranty with the option of extending this to up to 36 months.”

He said with prices from £10,000 going up to £40,000 he’s got a range of vehicles on offer for prospective buyers.

“As more and more people start thinking about their next car ahead of the government ban on new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, peoples’ minds will turn to electric cars”, said Gavin.

“I think people want to know if it’s right for their lifestyle and things are on the cusp right now, but at around £3 to fill up an electric vehicle from a home charger, there are savings to be had and the cost of the vehicles themselves is coming down with some great second hand deals.

“It’s also more environmentally-friendly.

“I think one of the key things is 98 per cent of journeys are less than 15 miles and an electric vehicle will do about 120miles on average on one charge.”

If Gavin’s face looks familiar, it’s because this is not his first foray in to business as, along with his brother, Aman, he runs the award-winning Scrapbox fish and chip restaurant in Dunnington which back in December got just short of 5,400 votes from readers to snatch The Press best fish and chip restaurant title.

The Scrap Box was also recognised with a National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) Fish and Chip Quality Award, weeks after being named in the Fry Magazine’s Best 50 Fish and Chip Takeaways of 2017.

To get in touch with Gavin at Yorkshire EV Centre go to www.yorkshireevcentre.com, call 01759 388460 or email sales@yorkshireevcentre.com