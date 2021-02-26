The finance manager whose fraud put the Northern College of Acupuncture’s future plans in jeopardy, will have to pay back more than £15,000.

The CPS successfully applied for the legal order against Daphne Smith.

Last September, York Crown Court heard how the 53-year-old used her position as finance manager of the college to pay herself more than she was entitled to under her employment contract.

Graham O’Sullivan, prosecuting, said: “The defendant’s actions put the college in jeopardy.” It had put in peril the college’s application to obtain degree awarding powers, he said.

Smith admitted fraud and was given a three-year community order. She was also sacked by the college.

At an assets confiscation hearing, prosecution and defence lawyers agreed Smith, of Butt Lane, Carlton Husthwaite near Easingwold, had benefited by £15,314 through her crime consisting of the money she had stolen plus £800.13 representing the change in value of the money.

They also agreed that she had at least £15,314 in assets, including equity in a house.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, ordered that she hand over £15,314 within a given time or face eight months in jail.

Detective Sergeant Rowland of North Yorkshire Police’s economic crime unit said:“Whilst the conviction and sentence imposed upon Smith for the theft are very important, so is the follow up work that goes on after criminal court proceedings.

"North Yorkshire Police always seeks to redress the financial damage done to a victim using the legislation available.

“Our financial investigators work incredibly hard to ensure that in every case, where possible, a case is put before a Judge for consideration.

"As a result of this order Daphne Smith will not have benefited from her crime."

He added the college would get its money back.

