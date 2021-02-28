DOZENS of newly-planted trees have been dedicated to babies born across the East Riding since the start of the first lockdown in March last year.

From March 23 last year until February 22 this year, 55 babies’ births had been registered in the East Riding area.

For babies who are born in the East Riding, a form can be filled in at the time of the birth registration requesting that a tree planted within the county in the year of the their birth is dedicated to the child.

Councillor Lyn Healing, of East Riding, said: “We have dedicated 34 trees since the first lockdown and they have been in various locations across the East Riding.

“We look forward to dedicating many more trees in the future.”

The scheme was launched in July 2016, and since then a total of 210 trees have been dedicated as part of the initiative. Trees are dedicated as near to the location of the birth as possible.

Each tree has a unique plot number which is included on a dedication certificate which is posted out to the child to notify the parents of the species and location of the tree.

This allows East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Grounds and Forestry team to locate it if required.

The tree remains the property of and will be maintained by the council.