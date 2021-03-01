FIVE friends from York are taking on the challenge of running 200km in four weeks to support the Young Minds charity.

The youngsters from Archbishop Holgate school in the city are running to support the charity to help support them financially, as well as raising awareness of its work.

One of the runners, Izzy Reed, 14, said: “Mental health is becoming even more trying due to the Covid-19 pandemic and children’s mental health is often overlooked by many people.

“Even if you do not know what it is like to have mental health problems firsthand, I’m sure you can begin to sympathise with anybody going through such trying times.

“We as a group of friends would like to raise money for this charity because it makes counselling and therapy open for every young person who needs it.

“You never know who is suffering and who needs help so organisations like this are open to the public to help those who cant speak out.”

Taking on the challenge alongside Izzy are her friends Erin, Ethan, Abby and Bella.

The group originally set themselves a fundraising target of £100, which they have now smashed raising almost £1,500 so far.

“We would be really grateful if you could donate,” Izzy went on to say.

To support their efforts, visit: https://bit.ly/2O0GNRE

Young Minds is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people’s mental health around the country to ensure they get the support they need to help them through difficult times.

The charity aims to stop young people’s mental health reaching a “crisis point.”

More information can be found at: www.youngminds.org.uk