MORE than a quarter of York's population has now received a Covid jab.
City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report said today that as of Wednesday, 58,450 residents had received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccination- compared with 54,289 a week earlier- and 1,095 had received both doses.
It said: "27.8 per cent of the total estimated population of York - 210,618 - have therefore received the first dose." It said this was just below the national average of 28.1 per cent of the total estimated population receiving their first dose.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment